The Scottsdale City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) at its Sept. 5 meeting that could have water deliveries going to Rio Verde Foothills residents within weeks. The council unanimously approved the IGA with the Rio Verde Foothills Standpipe District (RVFSD) that will allow the district to resume tanker deliveries to customers in the Foothills area by reactivating the standpipe at the Pima Road fill station.

The RVFSD was created through a law passed by the Arizona Legislature in June. The District negotiated an agreement with the city to use water processed through existing facilities and delivered to the standpipe location.