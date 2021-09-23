In remarks to the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Sept. 16, Congressman David Schweikert (R-D6AZ) lamented the potential tax burden of the $3.4 trillion infrastructure proposal working its way through Congress.
A Fountain Hills resident, Schweikert noted that the House Ways and Means Committee, of which he is a member, worked late on Wednesday, Sept. 15, before passing the proposal mostly along party lines (one Democrat joined all Republicans in opposing).
Schweikert said he returned to Fountain Hills on an overnight flight to attend the Chamber meeting at 7:30 a.m.
He said the proposal constitutes the largest tax hike in U.S. history.
Schweikert said he was frustrated and noted a positive situation during 2018-2019.
“The economy was up and taxes were down,” Schweikert said. “The income inequality gap closed during those years.
“We had a model that was working.”
He said the country can design an economy that works like crazy, but the question has become, “is growth moral?”
Schweikert said he sees the biggest threat to the economy as demographics. There are fewer and fewer students entering school districts all across the country.
“We are getting older,” he said. “Medicare is the primary driver of our debt.”
Schweikert also reminded the audience that his office is available to help on a wide range of issues, from getting a passport to help with benefits. He also noted this district, that includes Fountain Hills, Scottsdale and a wide portion of North Phoenix, has set a record for students accepted to the U.S. military academies (17).