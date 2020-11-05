Incumbent Congressman David Schweikert, D-6 AZ, flipped the race for his seat in the U.S. House with another day of counting votes completed.
The vote tally posted by Maricopa County early Thursday morning showed the Republican, Schweikert, with 185,508 votes to 179,081 for his Democrat challenger, Dr. Hiral Tipirneni. Tipirneni had held a narrow 1,782-vote lead after the initial count was released on election night.
While numbers changed, all other results posted to The Times website on Wednesday remain stable. The Times will have a complete breakdown, hopefully with final counts, for the Wednesday, Nov. 11 edition.