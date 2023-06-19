Congressman David Schweikert’s (AZ-01) constituent service staff will hold Mobile Office Hours on Wednesday, June 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Fountain Hills VFW Post 7507, located at 9624 N. Monterey Drive, Suite #1.
Mobile Office Hours are an opportunity for constituents needing assistance with issues involving veteran’s claims, Social Security, Medicare, casework assistance, loan modifications, passport issues and other federal benefits and speak directly with casework staff to see how Congressman Schweikert’s office can be of service.