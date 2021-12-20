Congressman David Schweikert of Fountain Hills (AZ-06) has joined Congressman Lloyd Doggett (TX-35), Congressman Devin Nunes (CA-22), Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-05), Congressman Vern Buchanan (FL-22) and Congressman Mike Kelly (PA-16) in introducing the Telehealth Extension Act of 2021, legislation that will expand patient access to telehealth and allow for its continuation beyond the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) period.
Telehealth alternatives have been crucial to bridging primary care physicians with their patients at a time access has been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns, according to a press release. This legislation authorizes continued care to patients across the U.S. by making their primary care physicians more accessible. Its passage would ensure patients get answers sooner, regardless of distance or medical conditions that may make in-person visits challenging.
“I am proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation that will protect patient access to a vital healthcare tool,” Schweikert said. “Throughout the pandemic, telehealth has proven time and again to deliver high-quality care to individuals regardless of where they live.
“This legislation is a critical step to increase accessibility, improve outcomes, and equip our nation with the tools it needs to respond to future emergencies. I look forward to working with my colleagues to protect access to telehealth for each and every American.”