Congressman David Schweikert (AZ-01), a Fountain Hills resident, has been named chairman of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight.
“I am excited to serve as Chairman of the Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee for the 118th Congress,” Schweikert said in a statement released following his appointment. “As Chairman of the Oversight Subcommittee responsible for overseeing the IRS, my top priority will be to serve as a voice for American taxpayers and advocate for common-sense reforms that put the American taxpayer first.
“Under my leadership, the Oversight Subcommittee will work with Medicare recipients and doctors to ensure that Medicare always puts patients and their physicians first.”
Congressman Schweikert is serving his seventh term in the United States Congress. He holds a seat on the Ways and Means Committee. He is also the Lead House Republican on the bicameral Joint Economic Committee, Co-Chairs the Valley Fever Task force and is the Republican Co-Chair of the Blockchain Caucus, the Singapore Caucus and the Caucus on Access to Capital and Credit.