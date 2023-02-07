schweikert CofC.jpg

Congressman David Schweikert (AZ-01), a Fountain Hills resident, has been named chairman of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight.

“I am excited to serve as Chairman of the Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee for the 118th Congress,” Schweikert said in a statement released following his appointment. “As Chairman of the Oversight Subcommittee responsible for overseeing the IRS, my top priority will be to serve as a voice for American taxpayers and advocate for common-sense reforms that put the American taxpayer first.