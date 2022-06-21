Congressman David Schweikert (AZ-06) of Fountain Hills has been named the Republican leader of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Social Security.
In a statement released following his appointment Schweikert calls it a great honor.
“I am excited to take on this new role, especially at a time when retirement security is a top issue for millions of Americans,” Schweikert said. “We need to focus on ways to strengthen retirement, and we must change the conversation on how we approach this critically important topic.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues to find innovative solutions to protect our commitment to retirement security.”