In a joint statement Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announce today, March 30, that public schools in Arizona will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
“In alignment with yesterday’s updated federal guidance, today we are announcing the extension of school closures through the remainder of the school year,” the statement reads. “Today’s announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions. While this isn’t the outcome any of us wanted, we are grateful for the partnership of schools around the state, who have stepped up to offer virtual and take-home learning opportunities for our students.”
Fountain Hills Unified School District sites and the Fountain Hills Charter School have been closed since spring break. Fountain Hills High School, Fountain Hills Middle School and McDowell Mountain Elementary are all currently make the switch to online instruction. (See related story.)