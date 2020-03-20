Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Schools, Kathy Hoffman, announced Friday afternoon that school closures would be extended an additional two weeks.
It was originally announced that Arizona schools would be closed through March 27, but this latest announcement moves the closure date to Friday, April 10. This impacts all public and private schools within Arizona, including all sites within the Fountain Hills Unified School District and Fountain Hills Charter School.
“Our goal is to get kids safely back in the classroom as soon as possible while providing parents and educators certainty so they can plan and make decisions,” Ducey said in his March 20 annoucement. “I’m grateful to Superintendent Hoffman for her continued partnership and leadership. We are unified in our efforts to address COVID-19 and will continue to keep parents and educators informed.”
Locally, FHUSD continues to provide students with breakfast and lunch opportunities, as announced on the District website at FHUSD.org.
“FHUSD will be providing free breakfast and lunch for any child/student from pre-K to high school [with pick-up available] at Fountain Hills High School,” the announcement stated. “The child or student must be present to receive the meal. Staff will be on-site to distribute pre-bagged meals in a drive-through and pick up process.”
Additional details will be posted at FHUSD.org and the district’s Facebook page.