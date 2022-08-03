The 2022-23 school year begins next Tuesday, Aug. 9, with students returning to the classroom at McDowell Mountain Elementary School, Fountain Hills Middle School and Fountain Hills High School.
FHUSD Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski offers some remarks on page 12A of this week’s paper. New Fountain Hills Middle School principal, Dr. Kimberly Weeldreyer, also introduces herself to the community in this week’s Back to School pages, alongside comments from Fountain Hills High School Principal Chris Hartmann and McDowell Mountain Elementary School Principal Kevin Wilkinson. School bus routes are also printed in this week’s edition, so everyone can be aware when and where school buses will typically be in a given area.
Falcon Fest, when students/parents can take care of most back to school activities, will be Monday, Aug. 8, for each school. Students will receive their schedules, get their school picture taken, meet teachers, counselors, and coaches, get Chromebooks, and drop off classroom supplies.
Falcon Fest is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the high school, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the middle school, and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the elementary school.
Anyone still needing information about registration or details on the various school sites, practices and procedures should visit fountainhillsschools.org.
The district also has information on upcoming elections, employment opportunities, tax credit information and more on their website.
As a final reminder, the start of the school year means that there will be an increase in morning and afternoon traffic. The Times encourages everyone to be safe on local streets, especially around schools and in the morning/afternoon hours when kids will be on their way to and from school.