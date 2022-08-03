First Day (3).JPG

The 2022-23 school year begins next Tuesday, Aug. 9, with students returning to the classroom at McDowell Mountain Elementary School, Fountain Hills Middle School and Fountain Hills High School.

FHUSD Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski offers some remarks on page 12A of this week’s paper. New Fountain Hills Middle School principal, Dr. Kimberly Weeldreyer, also introduces herself to the community in this week’s Back to School pages, alongside comments from Fountain Hills High School Principal Chris Hartmann and McDowell Mountain Elementary School Principal Kevin Wilkinson. School bus routes are also printed in this week’s edition, so everyone can be aware when and where school buses will typically be in a given area.