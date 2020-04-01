In a joint statement Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced Monday, March 30, that public schools in Arizona will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
“In alignment with yesterday’s updated federal guidance, today we are announcing the extension of school closures through the remainder of the school year,” the statement reads. “Today’s announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions. While this isn’t the outcome any of us wanted, we are grateful for the partnership of schools around the state, who have stepped up to offer virtual and take-home learning opportunities for our students.”
Fountain Hills Unified School District sites and the Fountain Hills Charter School have been closed since spring break. Fountain Hills High School, Fountain Hills Middle School and McDowell Mountain Elementary are all currently making the switch to online instruction.
Sports cancelled
The decision to close schools for the remainder of the academic year includes all school-sponsored extracurricular sports and activities. As such, the remainder of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) spring season and championships have also been cancelled.
“This is an unfortunate circumstance for all of our member schools, students and coaches,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines. “We know this decision was a hard one, but one that was necessary to assist in the well-being of everyone across Arizona. We hope everyone stays healthy and focused on what the next chapter will bring.”
AIA sports at all levels are cancelled for the remainder of the school year.
“We really feel for everyone involved with our schools,” AIA Executive Board President Jeannine Brandel added. “So many have worked very hard for their chance to win a state championship, especially this year’s seniors. But we encourage you to still be students and to still be athletes. Strive to better yourselves during this time.”