The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will have a work study session tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 28, starting at 5 p.m.

Following a recap on homecoming week festivities and other current event comments from Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski and sitting Board members, TJ Buckley will provide an update on the Fountain Hills Education Association. Among other things, the FHEA hosted a School Board Candidate forum yesterday, Tuesday, Sept. 27. The forum was only open to FHUSD staff and The Times, and former Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney also spoke to those in attendance.