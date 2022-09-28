The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will have a work study session tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 28, starting at 5 p.m.
Following a recap on homecoming week festivities and other current event comments from Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski and sitting Board members, TJ Buckley will provide an update on the Fountain Hills Education Association. Among other things, the FHEA hosted a School Board Candidate forum yesterday, Tuesday, Sept. 27. The forum was only open to FHUSD staff and The Times, and former Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney also spoke to those in attendance.
The Board will continue their new district celebration tradition and will spotlight an employee of the month, Milica Bulj. The Board will then hear public comments before proceeding to discussion items.
The Board has been in contact with the Arizona School Board Association to reinstate a non-voting Fort McDowell representative on the Board. The Board will discuss that process and will also discuss other policy advisories handed down from the ASBA. The Board will discuss changing regulations and exhibits in the advisories to be more appropriate for FHUSD students.
Jagodzinski will present his Superintendent goals and the objectives to help achieve those goals. The Board will also discuss grading practices and will compare FHUSD’s assessment systems to surrounding district’s regulations. They will also discuss a change to the bullying reporting form.
The Board will also discuss potential dates for classroom observations by an Arizona State University graduate student and former McDowell Mountain Elementary School principal, Valerie Dehombreux. Dehombreux wants to do an action research project and will use Craig Randall’s (2020) Trust-Based Observation approach, in the hopes to provide professional development focused research.
The next Board meeting will be a business meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. in the FHUSD Learning Center. All meetings are recorded and live-streamed on the FHUSD YouTube channel.