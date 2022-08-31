The Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) Governing Board will have three seats up for election this November, with six candidates appearing on the ballot. The candidates include Lillian Acker, Jennifer Amstutz-Guerrette, Tara Lamar, Madicyn Reid, incumbent Judy Rutkowski and Libby Settle.

The candidates’ introductions are below. Over the next several weeks, candidates will participate in a Q&A series covering a range of topics concerning the local district.