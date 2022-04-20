The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting tonight, Wednesday, April 20, at 5 p.m. in the FHUSD Learning Center. The Board is meeting for consideration to approve a new Superintendent for 2022-2023.
The Board posted the job opening online on April 7, and their proposed deadline was May 10 to have a new superintendent selected. The Board is ahead of schedule and, according to multiple sources who requested to be on interview committees, there were no committee meetings in the last 13 days to screen the candidates.
The Board discussed pulling candidates from the previous applicant pool as a way to save time, and any such candidates would have already gone through committee meetings during their previous application. The Board was working on limited time and feared they would be unable to find a suitable candidate prior to Interim Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney’s departure on June 30.
Additional details will be reported as they are provided.
The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the FHUSD YouTube channel.