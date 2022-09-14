This is a continuation of a question-and-answer series with the candidates for Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board.
The question posed by staff at The Times this week is: What do you see as being the biggest issue FHUSD is currently facing, and if elected, how would you address it?
Jennifer Amstutz-Guerrette
There are several concerns for the district right now: Budget, building maintenance and possible school consolidation. But my biggest concern is student/staff retention and attraction.
For our teachers and staff, job satisfaction is so important for retention. As parents, we can do our part by communicating with respect and volunteer when we can. As a district, we can support with necessary tools, equipment and an environment for teachers to succeed. As a board member, I want to make sure teacher and staff concerns are addressed and there are no systemic issues in our district.
More retention in staff means more stability for our district, which has a direct impact on our students and addresses a concern I’ve heard from parents. Over the years, I have asked and listened to parents that have not chosen our district from the start or have left our district for others. There are a variety of reasons as to why, most of which I believe we can overcome if we all work together.
I have provided input to Superintendent Jagodzinski per his request for ideas to help our school district. Whether or not I’m elected to the board, I will continue efforts of collaboration as I believe that is the best way to improve our district. But the board’s responsibility is to provide direction and accountability for the district while the superintendent’s job is the day-to-day operations.
Therefore, as a board member my goal would be to help define the areas to focus for both staff and student retention/attraction in collaboration with the administration, parents, teachers, students and community, and define ways to measure our improvement in those areas for accountability. I am committed and passionate about FHUSD and will do everything I can to help improve the experience for all involved.
Tara Lamar
I believe the path to a stronger, more vibrant school district starts with setting our sights on enrollment. FHUSD has been experiencing a steady downward trend in enrollment for years; with focused actions we’re poised to shift that tide.
First, we need to clearly identify why people are opting out of FHUSD. A great benefit of our single feeder district is the ability to be innovative and adaptable. If we know why we’re losing students, we can make the adjustments necessary to be the district parents and students choose.
Next, we need to continue open dialogues with our district employees. Happy teachers, staff and administration create a learning culture that students thrive in. Teacher stability is a national challenge and FHUSD has to show our teachers we’re dedicated to offering them competitive wages in a positive, safe work environment where they’re valued. Committed educators with engaging curriculums will drive an excelling educational experience. Parents will promote student proficiencies to others, increasing enrollment potential. It’s a win-win.
Finally, we need to review our marketing strategies and determine a unique path that will showcase the many benefits our boutique district offers. Smaller classroom sizes, the Mentor program, AVID program, our partnership with EVIT, students’ abilities to varsity in multiple sports while in multiple clubs; our benefits to students are plentiful. We need to better utilize the free marketing tools available through FH Chamber of Commerce.
Our Town and district also need to be working together more. The Town, Chamber and district should be unified, filling the community with Falcon pride. If families experience how much Fountain Hills loves our schools, they’ll want to be part of it, too. In “Field of Dreams,” Kevin Costner famously quotes, “If you build it, they will come.” That’s exactly what we need to do.
Libby Settle
Enthusiasm! Norman Peale said, “Enthusiasm spells the difference between mediocrity and accomplishment.” As I reflect on our family’s journey with FHUSD over the past 10 years, the past two of them have not been met with enthusiasm. I believe we are knocking at the door of some great things, yet we must create that enthusiasm again. How is this achieved?
I believe our boutique district is headed in the right direction with the theme of “High Expectations” this year. In addition to “High Expectations,” focusing on a strong and engaging curriculum, where our families and students are experiencing academic excellence would set FHUSD apart from nearby districts. The excitement that was felt when our schools received the A+ rating drew positive attention and families were proud of the education their students received.
We have amazing teachers who we need to continue to retain. This provides consistency to our families creating the well-known excitement of being assigned to the “beloved teacher.” We need to restructure the wording in our teacher contracts showing the bonus structures and creating enthusiasm regarding the small class sizes, amazing PTO and supportive parents to attract and keep the best teachers. Many of the teachers within FHUSD are eager to be the difference.
Rebuilding connections within the community and showing the accomplishments within our schools also creates that passion. We have clubs and organizations who have been asking to partner with our schools and students. Exploring these relationships again and being seen as with an open-door approach will create an eagerness to be a part of something fantastic. Offering our students an experience with academic excellence, clubs, mentorships, sports, opportunities, and accomplishments that only FHUSD can offer. This moves our district beyond mediocrity and on towards excellence.
Madicyn Reid
Fountain Hills is fortunate to have our very own school district. Having a local school board, connected to the community and the members in it, is a huge benefit to the students. The board is the political office closest to the community and the members are meant to serve as “representatives of the public interest.” As a small town we can ensure that shared values are reflected in our school policy and procedure by maintaining an independent school district.
When it comes to public education, we all benefit from well supported staff, strong academic achievement, and healthy school pride throughout the community. Over the last few years these goals have not been met. This has fueled what I believe is the biggest issue facing Fountain Hills Unified School District, declining enrollment.
At the May 10 District business meeting, the finance director presented the board with concerning numbers. She said, “Our M&O (budget) is down and that is absolutely due to declining enrollment.” Followed by stating that if we do nothing to change it, our projections show 686 students by 2030. This would be devastating and likely set our district up for absorption into the Scottsdale School District.
As a member of the FHUSD Governing Board I would address the declining enrollment in three ways. I would focus on supporting our staff through proper classroom funding and policy to build a team approach while increasing confidence and staff retention, encourage academic achievement by ensuring our curriculum is competitive, and by actively participating in community outreach while promoting family involvement.
There are opportunities to involve our community while highlighting the things in our district worth celebrating. We have a wonderful community eager to support our students, we simply need to recultivate that atmosphere after the strain of the pandemic.
Judy Rutkowski
The biggest issue currently facing FHUSD, as well as other public school districts, is being fiscally responsible with available funding while directing spending to what yields the best outcomes for students and also meeting parents’ expectations when they choose the school for the education of their children.
Proper teacher salary and support are key elements in attracting and retaining the best teachers. A closely related issue to make our district a preferred option is the recognition and protection of the very important role of parents in the education of their children. We must also acknowledge our responsibility to all taxpayers, even those who have no children, grandchildren, or other family members in FHUSD schools.
I carefully review proposed budgets and will continue to do so. We have prioritized teacher pay in recent years to make FHUSD competitive with neighboring districts. Maintaining this parity is an ongoing process and I fully support it. Another aspect of this issue is supporting policies to ensure that our curriculum is focused on what parents want and what students need in their education.
This means emphasizing instruction in the basics of reading, writing, math, science, history, English grammar, etc. and having (and enforcing) strict policies which exclude any teaching of Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Project and Social Emotional Learning, destructive concepts which have unfortunately made their way into too many other schools across the country and in Arizona.
Lillian Acker
The biggest issue I see presently for FHUSD is the lack of confidence in the administration and staff to do what is best for the students. There has been too much turnover in the district, from the superintendent on down to the teachers. Because of this, there has not been enough consistency in the schools in regard to educational goals (each new administrator has his/her own) nor feeling of safety in the classroom by knowing a teacher well who stays the entire school year.
The best way to address this is by what has begun this school year with a new superintendent, who is already known in the district and community. With him came a positive outlook and he was able to hire principals and teachers for the schools that hold views similar to his. I would help spread the word that our school district is working on making their employees feel supported and valued. I will work with the administrators to showcase the positive things happening in each school.
Not only do the administrators need to speak to the parents, but there needs to be representation in different organizations around town to inform those who do not have children attending FHUSD. This would be a good place for me and other school board members to help out.