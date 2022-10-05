This is the fifth and final entry in the question and answer series with the candidates for Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board.
The question posed by staff at The Times this week is: What are your three defining characteristics as an educational leader, and how will you apply them to the betterment of FHUSD?
Libby Settle
Accountant, teacher, and advocate. Three significant roles in my life that work together into being an educational leader. As long as I can remember, I wanted to be a mom. This defined my career choice. Despite working 30-40 hours weekly at a local bank while attending college and being offered an auditor position within the FDIC, I chose to pursue a family and teaching career. As a public-school teacher, it was pure joy to watch students learn to read, encounter new things, and discover opportunities. This experience gives me firsthand knowledge of what teachers face daily.
Upon moving to Arizona, I decided to return to my roots in the financial industry and began working as a full-time accountant where I completed routine bookkeeping duties, prepared financial statements, audited accounts, processed payrolls, and completed tax returns. This experience provides me with immediate budgetary understanding and allows me to be a champion for fiscal responsibility.
I have been blessed to be called momma by many children from various backgrounds. As a foster and adoptive parent, I successfully navigated the special education system (thanks to some amazing FHUSD staff) and advocated tirelessly for the families and children in our care. Accessing services and parenting someone else’s child has given me the ability and understanding to find common ground even in the toughest times. Having the skills to advocate for needs and providing mutual understanding is a much-needed asset for a board member.
Ronald Reagan said it well, “The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.” I will use my professional skills as an accountant, teacher, and advocate to work with the stakeholders and make FHUSD the shining star that our community can proudly support.
Lillian Acker
I taught for over 25 years in the public school systems in Illinois and Ohio. I taught elementary, middle and high school. Most of my career was at the high school level where I taught Spanish and English as a Second Language and I also hold Administrative Certifications from both states. I have worked with the Ohio Department of Education by advocating for our students, writing testing material, administering Federal and State requirements, and advising School Districts. I was instrumental in forming the Central Ohio ESL Consortium. I also taught at the University level and, after retiring, was an advisor to student teachers.
I was also on the Board of Directors and in 2006 became President of Ohio’s TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) Association. I have chaired the 2007 and 2008 Conferences. I have spoken at various OFLA (Ohio Foreign Language Association) and TESOL conferences on many topics such as Proficiency examinations, research projects, and also starting English classes for parents of ESL students in our district.
I know education, have always been in the forefront of advocating for our students and am a firm believer in public schools. In my former school district, I was on the ground level at the start of our Education Foundation which has raised money to help fund programs in the schools. At FHUSD, I will easily take charge of anything that is needed on the Board. I am very confident in my ability to speak in public, tell the truth, and advocate for our school system whether it is in our community or at a state level when Fountain Hills is asked to publicly showcase our district.
Jenny Amstutz-Guerrette
A good leader is someone who listens, encourages feedback and collaboration, solves problems, makes decisions, empowers people, and communicates well. As an engineer working on a satellite communication system, solving difficult problems, communicating with various stakeholders, and making decisions are daily occurrences. I strive to solve issues using critical thinking skills, finding a balance between the best technical solution and the best economic solution. I work diligently to weigh tradeoffs when making tough decisions and communicate that information to everyone involved for their understanding, feedback, and support. I work with people at all levels, some to teach, some to empower, others to ask for guidance. I am constantly learning and trying to improve myself and my capabilities; I have a growth mindset. These are the skills I can bring to the Fountain Hills School District.
While skills are important, so is passion. I am passionate about our district and the success of every student. To achieve a “district of excellence” involves listening to parents. It also involves listening to teachers and staff. It involves working together to make sure everyone within the district can become the best version of themselves. I have the passion, the drive, and the skills to help ensure an environment of support and accountability. I offer my skills as a critical thinker, a communicator, a diligent worker, as well as my passion for the district, to this volunteer position, to increase the atmosphere of collaboration, to push for higher academics, to foster better accountability, and to have more communication with the public.
Everyone has an important role in our school system. Let’s all work together to make FHUSD the best school district in the state!
Tara Lamar
Over the last 15 years I’ve volunteered thousands of hours in various capacities within FHUSD and its’ partnering non-profits. Throughout those years I’ve taken great pride to listen, work diligently, to lead by example and always represent both myself and organizations with honesty and positivity. If elected to FHUSD Governing Board in November; I promise to serve all children, staff and the community with integrity, collaboration and to inspire enthusiasm within our district and community at large.
I believe integrity is the foundation for success. I’ve been a licensed Realtor since 2000, committed to the Code of Ethics and the high moral turpitude required to honestly and faithfully represent individuals in one of the most impactful purchases they’ll make in their lifetime. I have a stringent practice of always being prepared, knowledgeable and ready to listen objectively and responsibly.
I’m committed to collaboration with all FHUSD Governing Board members and stake holders for the direct success of the district. During my tenure as PTO President, I worked tirelessly to create a culture where innovation was welcome and promoted. We worked cohesively and accomplished tasks without micromanagement. As the PTO president it was also vital that I had strong rapport with all stakeholders. I always did my best to encourage others to voice their opinions and ideas, was open to those divergent from mine and listened carefully and respectfully.
Finally, I’ll bring a fresh and inspiring enthusiasm to our board. I’ve always brought a positive but grounded outlook to tasks and obstacles faced by the boards I’ve sat on. I’ll continue to pour my passion into our district, students and teachers. I’m fully committed to supporting Dr. J reimaging our district into the exceptional schools we truly are. The time is now for our district and I’m ready to serve.
Madicyn Reid
While school board plays an essential role in the educational system, we are not direct educators, that is left to our skilled teachers. School board members are to ensure our teachers have the support needed to provide exemplary education. As school board members, we must recruit only top teachers who align with the values of our community, and then provide them with the support, tools, and facilities to be successful.
To accomplish these goals, our recruiting process for teachers must be thorough and thoughtful. We need fiscal responsibility within our budgets, guaranteeing funds are spent efficiently, with the bulk of funds going directly to educating students, keeping them safe, and maintaining quality facilities. A school board seat is intense, requiring considerable time to review budgets and curriculum, meet with parents, attend meetings, and to create a bridge between our schools and the district. Knowing this, it is essential school board members have- a strong grasp of budgets, high-level interpersonal skills, passion for children, and strong work ethic.
I have been running my own business since graduating high school. I have been responsible for the finances of my business, recruiting and managing staff, overseeing marketing, promotions, and events. I am the mother of two beautiful school-aged children and sister to 7-children. I am passionate about children and family and fiercely dedicated to making certain our children have quality education. I have dedicated tremendous time to reviewing school budgets, meeting with teachers, school board members, and district staff.
My experience as a business owner, mother, sister, and active school board community member, provides me with the insights and tenacity of an entrepreneur, and the compassion and focus of a single mother. My interactions with the school district inform me of the time and specific skills needed to be effective in this role.