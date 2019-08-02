Next Tuesday, Aug. 6, the Fountain Hills Charter School and all sites within the Fountain Hills Unified School District will open their doors to begin the 2019-20 academic year.
The new school year begins with all FHUSD sites observing a regular schedule and the FHCS operating on an early release schedule.
Motorists are reminded that, with the start of a new school year, the local streets are about to get a bit more crowded as buses and parents drop off their students each morning and pick up their students in the afternoon.
Extra caution, especially in school zones, is encouraged.