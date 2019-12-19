Christmas Day is Wednesday, Dec. 25, and that means many businesses and other services in Fountain Hills will be closed for the holiday.
The Town of Fountain Hills will be closed for the holiday from about 12 noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24, on Christmas Eve and on Christmas, Dec. 25.
The Community Center will also close about noon Tuesday, Dec. 24, and on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
The Fountain Hills Library branch will close at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and is closed Christmas Day.
The Fountain Hills Sanitary District office is closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
The Fountain Hills Unified School District and Fountain Hills Charter School will be on winter break and offices will be closed throughout the holidays.
Bank branches in Fountain Hills will close their offices on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Grocery stores in Fountain Hills will be closed on Christmas Day, so get that food shopping done early.
Republic Services will have no collection on Christmas Day. Collections will run one day behind Wednesday pick-up will be done on Thursday and Thursday on Friday. Classified advertising deadlines for The Times will be Friday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m. Letters to the editor need to be in by noon on Friday, Dec. 20, for the following week’s paper. The Times office will close at noon Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day.