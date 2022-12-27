Youth in the local congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is once again hosting a Christmas tree pick-up service as part of an annual fundraising effort. The focus has expanded this year to share the proceeds with other charitable organizations in the Valley.
“This service has been provided to the residents of Fountain Hills and nearby communities for over 20 years, so this is just a friendly reminder that we are now scheduling pick-ups for the 2022 season,” reads a press release for the service.