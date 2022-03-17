Fountain Hills Coalition Executive Director Mike Scharnow recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend a leadership conference and meet with Congressman David Schweikert.
Each year the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) hosts a National Leadership Forum designed to bring prevention specialists together for training, networking and education on current trends.
The forum brings together federal agencies and local coalitions to celebrate positive impacts and educate themselves on the latest trends.
“It really is a unique conference that engages leaders at all levels within the drug prevention, treatment and recovery space,” Scharnow said.
There were more than 100 adult and youth training sessions presented by renowned prevention professionals and researchers.
The forum’s theme this year was “Every Day CADCA Trains: Prevention Today for a Safer Tomorrow.”
Scharnow said it was an uplifting experience to meet other prevention personnel and get updates on trends, program ideas and more.
One day was devoted to a Capitol Hill Day plenary, legislative update and congressional rally.
Scharnow was able to meet with Schweikert, also a Fountain Hills resident, in his offices across from the Capitol.
“We had a great discussion about things both on the federal and local levels,” Scharnow said. “David is a big supporter of what we’re doing with the coalition. And he said it’s been about two years since he was able to receive any visitors in his office.
“It was an honor to be received by him and spend nearly an hour discussing drug prevention and many other issues.”
Since 1992, CADCA has demonstrated that when all sectors of a community come together, social change happens.
CADCA represents more than 5,000 community coalitions that involve individuals from key sectors including schools, law enforcement, youth, parents, healthcare, media and others. It has members in every U.S. state and territory and more than 30 countries around the world.
The CADCA coalition model emphasizes the power of community coalitions to prevent substance misuse through collaborative community efforts.
“Our coalition is proud to be a part of CADCA,” Scharnow said. “We believe that prevention of substance use and misuse before it starts is the most effective and cost-efficient way to reduce substance use and its associated costs.”
For more information about the local coalition and its many resources, visit fhcoalition.org.