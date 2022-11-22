Santa Claus loves little children, big dogs, little dogs and kitties. Sometimes he enjoys visits with hamsters and turtles.
The Jolly Old Elf will be at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center for photo ops for the holidays. Visitors are invited to bring their children and/or their pets for photos.
There are two dates available for photos: Museum Store Sunday, Nov. 27, and again Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mrs. Claus may join her husband for photos and fun.
There is no charge for the photo shoot, but photos may be available for sale online. Santa said he is looking into software to make photos available to visitors.
Holiday Mart will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Holiday Mart will not be open on Museum Store Sunday.