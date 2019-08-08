The owner of Green Arrow Environmental Services has quickly agreed to a settlement of a criminal complaint against him and his company filed by the Fountain Hills Sanitary District.
On Wednesday, Aug. 7, Peter W. Marquardt was in court and pleaded guilty to the charges of criminal polluting and criminal damage to a public utility. He will serve three years of probation and upon successful completion of that a six-month jail sentence will be suspended. Marquardt will also be paying fines and fees totaling $18,000. The company will keep its license to operate.
As part of the agreement charges against three of Marquardt’s employees were dismissed or dropped. The agreement also outlines strict steps for the company to comply with regulations and avoid illegal dumping in the future. Also, Green Arrow must provide the Sanitary District one day advanced notice of any collections it plans to make within Fountain Hills.
See additional information on this story in the Aug. 14 edition of The Times.