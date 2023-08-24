The Fountain Hills Sanitary District has updated its online payment system to offer new options. District officials are calling the online improvements “convenient, easy and more secure than ever.”
New features include no registration requirement for one-time payment; make a secure payment 24/7 by phone; sign up for billing reminders by text with the option to pay via text; a “remind me” feature adds an alert to the customer’s calendar; bills can be paid with credit/debit cards, e-check, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay or Google Pay.