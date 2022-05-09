The Fountain Hills Sanitary District is proposing to increase its monthly user fees effective July 1, 2022, with the beginning of the new fiscal year.
The Sanitary District board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget and fee schedule on Wednesday, May 18, at 4:30 p.m. in the district board room at 16941 E. Pepperwood Circle in Fountain Hills.
Most users are impacted by the residential fees, which would increase to $31 per month, or 6.9% billed quarterly at $93. Other user categories may be subject to increases up to 8.9%, according to the official Sanitary District budget and fee posting.
“The Sanitary District is experiencing significant inflation in the cost of necessary supplies to safely collect and treat wastewater,” according to a district statement. “Needed chemicals have increased 42% to 157%. Fuel costs are significantly higher. The costs of equipment such as pumps, safety and testing supplies, piping and the repair or replacement of fleet vehicles have all seen large increases.”
The District Board of Directors is also proposing a tentative budget for the 2022/2023 Fiscal Year of $15,596,600. This is an increase from $14,840,260 for the current fiscal year.