The Fountain Hills Sanitary District has released its proposed budget plan for the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year, which is highlighted by a plan to increase user fees for residential customers.

The current $30 per month fee for residential users is proposed to increase to $33 per month for each living unit. These user fees are billed quarterly. The residential fees include single family homes, duplexes, condominiums, townhouses, apartments and other multi-family housing units.