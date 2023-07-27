The Fountain Hills Sanitary District Board of Directors has directed staff to inform Maricopa County it is cancelling the board election scheduled for this November. The board voted at its July 19 regular meeting to cancel if the seats remained uncontested.
State law allows certain entities, such as taxing districts, to cancel their board elections if there are no more candidates than there are seats available. In this instance the three incumbent board members have filed for re-election, but no one else had filed prior to the July 24 deadline for write-in candidates.