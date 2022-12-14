Bob Thomson, long-time director and board chairman for the Fountain Hills Sanitary District, has announced his retirement from the district board of directors. He has served on the board since 1999.
In a letter to the board dated Dec. 8, Thomson stated, “It has been my honor to be a director of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District for over 23 years. However, I believe this is the right time for me to resign as a director, effective upon the swearing in of my successor.
“The district is in an excellent financial condition with sufficient reserves to see that it can continue to operate as it must 24/7/365.
“The district also has an outstanding management team and staff to navigate the challenges ahead, especially with the regional water situation that is affecting everyone.
“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to make whatever small contribution I could during my time on the Board of Directors.
“I wish you and the staff continued success in the future.”
Thomson is an attorney with more than 35 years in legal practice. He has been a Fountain Hills resident since 1994.
At its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the board is scheduled to name a replacement for Director Jerry Butler, who retired earlier this fall. Thomson’s replacement will be named following an application and interview process.