bob thomson.jpg

Bob Thomson, long-time director and board chairman for the Fountain Hills Sanitary District, has announced his retirement from the district board of directors. He has served on the board since 1999.

In a letter to the board dated Dec. 8, Thomson stated, “It has been my honor to be a director of the Fountain Hills Sanitary District for over 23 years. However, I believe this is the right time for me to resign as a director, effective upon the swearing in of my successor.