The Fountain Hills Sanitary District will hold an election this fall to fill two seats on the board of directors with expiring terms.
The seats are currently held by Gregg Dudash and Tammy Bell, and both incumbents have filed nomination paperwork with the district. Their deadline to turn in signed nominating petitions is Wednesday, Aug. 4, for the Nov. 2 election.
The deadline to file nominating paperwork as a regular candidate has passed as of July 6. However, write-in candidates may file up until Aug. 18. The names of write-in candidates do not appear on the printed ballot due to printing deadlines.
Dudash has served on the board of directors since 2015. He had a 27-year career working with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago. He retired to Fountain Hills in 2013.
Bell has been a Fountain Hills resident since 2005. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota with an emphasis in marketing and psychology. She is employed as the executive assistant to the CEO of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. She has served as a member of the Town of Fountain Hills Strategic Planning Advisory Commission.
Bell was appointed to the Sanitary District Board of Directors in January 2021.
If the sanitary board race remains uncontested the board can vote on a resolution asking the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to cancel the election.