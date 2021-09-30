The election for members to the Fountain Hills Sanitary District Board of Directors has been cancelled for this year.
Only the two incumbent board members filed to seek re-election to the board. In the case of uncontested elections for special districts, Arizona statutes allow for the election to be cancelled.
Directors Tammy Bell and Gregg Dudash will retain their seats for another four-year term. Bell was appointed to the seat of the retiring Tom Reski in January this year. Dudash has been a board member since 2015.
Other members of the Sanitary Board include Chairman Michael Maroon, Bob Thomson and Jerry Butler.
The Fountain Hills Sanitary District was established in the early years of development in the community. It was not absorbed into the Town of Fountain Hills at the time of incorporation and remains a separate governing entity.