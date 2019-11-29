The Fountain Hills Community Garden Healing Food Series continues next Monday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. with a class on creating healthy salads and wraps.
The theme of this ongoing series is for participants to “cook your way to better health.” The event will be hosted out of the Farm to Table Education Area within the Community Garden. The event is free to Community Garden and open to the public for $5 per class.
The salads and wraps session will be hosted by Merita, of Euro Pizza Café. Learn how to make quick and easy salads and wraps using fresh garden ingredients. Samples will be provided.
For additional information on the Community Garden, visit ilovefountainhills.org/community-garden.