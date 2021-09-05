Saguaro Blvd. is being reduced to a single lane in each direction (both north and south bound) between Quinto and Bond drives to accommodate construction of the pedestrian crosswalk for Desert Vista Park access.
The southbound lane of the service road at Tower Drive will be reduced to one lane during the project. Drivers are urged to watch for workers, direction signs and construction cones in this area.
The restrictions begin Tuesday, Sept. 7 and will continue through Thursday, Sept. 23. Additional restrictions may occur as the work is expected to continue into October.