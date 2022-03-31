The Town of Fountain Hills has announced street closures in the downtown area to accommodate special events in Fountain Park this weekend.
Beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1, through Sunday evening, April 3, Saguaro Boulevard will be closed between Paul Nordin Parkway and Parkview Avenue.
The Town’s Music Fest will take place on Friday and Saturday evening from 4 to 9:30 p.m. each day.
Also, the Persian Festival picnic on Sunday, April 3, is expecting up to 5,000 people for this permitted event. This is not a Town sponsored event.
Motorists are reminded to use caution while driving in the downtown area this weekend.