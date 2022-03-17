There are some significant ongoing studies the Town of Fountain Hills is conducting that may see council action within the current year. Council members received an update on the status of these projects at its annual retreat session in late February.
The Town has engaged two separate consulting firms to evaluate and report on the public safety services the Town receives.
Matrix Consulting with Greg Mathews is conducting the review of the law enforcement services for Fountain Hills, which is provided under contract with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Town Finance Director David Pock told the council that Matrix has completed stakeholder interviews and is processing document and data requests to support the study.
There are requests to MCSO for information related to personnel and staffing, calls for service and deputy-initiated activities and management and performance reports.
Matrix is planning a town hall-style meeting to receive input from citizens at a date to be determined. This study is expected to be complete in late spring or early summer, hopefully before the council’s summer hiatus.
McGrath Consulting with Craig Haigh is preparing the evaluation of fire and emergency medical services provided under contract with Rural/Metro Corp.
Pock said stakeholder interviews for this study are also complete, and meetings with neighboring fire departments have also wrapped up.
Document requests related to personnel and staffing, management and performance reports and equipment are also nearly complete.
McGrath may also hold a town hall-style meeting with citizens or participate in a coordinated session with Matrix and law enforcement.
Expected completion of this report is also projected for late spring or early summer.
Last year the Town engaged a citizens’ committee to review and propose recommendations related to long-term street needs.
The Town chose to engage all of the approximately dozen residents who showed an interest in participating. Their backgrounds include engineering, streets, public works, business, human resources, marketing and local government.
The committee has been meeting since September 2021 and reviewing the Town’s background information including pavement management plan, costs and strategies.
The committee is to present findings and recommendations to the council as soon as April or May for consideration of the next steps in solidifying a program.