Traffic Safety Corridors in Fountain Hills are beginning to become a reality, so motorists should be using extra caution in these designated areas.
The signs to notify motorists of the special enforcement zones started going up last week along Saguaro Blvd. In September the Town Council approved the traffic measures on the recommendation of a Traffic Safety Committee that includes two council members, senior town staff and MCSO Captain.
The Saguaro Blvd. safety zone extends from Desert Vista on the south to Grande Blvd. on the north, which includes the downtown area through the intersections with El Lago Blvd., Avenue of the Fountains and Palisades Blvd.
Mayor Ginny Dickey initiated the safety committee and sits as a member.
“We were aware of speeding and other traffic concerns not only personally, but by hearing from our neighbors and visitors, and it became clear more was needed to be done to address these important issues,” Dickey said. “We have been recognized as one of the safest zip codes in the county and intend to maintain that designation in this area, as well.
“Along with securing pedestrian and cyclist well-being, establishing safety zones, together with the tools we have already put into place with more to come, will help achieve our goal as a walkable community.”
Other areas also designated at safety corridors include Palisades Blvd. between Saguaro and El Lago boulevards and Fountain Hills Blvd. between Palisades and El Lago.
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer, commander for the Sheriff’s District 7 based in Fountain Hills, explains the law enforcement approach to the zones.
“MCSO will focus some additional attention in these safety corridors but will still allocate resources to other areas of town as well for traffic enforcement,” Kratzer said. “As these areas have been identified through analysis by the town…engineer for historical crash data, as well as discussion in our committee as to important areas with a high volume of pedestrian and bicycle traffic, MCSO will place additional emphasis on traffic enforcement in these areas.
“Deputies may be more inclined to issue a citation, rather than a warning in these areas due to the fact that these areas have been identified as important safety corridors, as well as the fact that it is signed as a strict enforcement zone.”
The establishment of these safety corridors does not change any of the existing traffic regulations, nor do they implement a “zero tolerance” for law enforcement.
“There was some discussion internally about whether or not we would approach this as a ‘zero tolerance’ enforcement area, however the consensus is that would not be prudent,” Kratzer said. “This would take all discretion out of the equation for a deputy and there were also some concerns voiced that there may be situations in which a warning may be warranted rather than a citation.
“I think allowing deputies to still have their discretion in the decision making process is important, as long as they take into consideration all of the factors surrounding the safety corridors.”