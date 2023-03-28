The Town of Fountain Hills Public Works Department, working collaboratively with the Fountain Hills Unified School District and Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), will survey pedestrian and vehicle traffic for the Safe Routes to School Survey.
The studies began on March 21 at Fountain Hills Middle School, continuing on March 23 at McDowell Mountain Elementary, and concluding on March 28 at Fountain Hills High School.
The Safe Routes to School survey will gather information on school arrival and dismissal times and locations of building entrances and exits for the pick-up and drop-off of students. The number of students walking to school and students biking will also be counted, as well as the number of buses picking up or dropping off students. The number and location of crossing guards, school policies and site plans, crash data, and more will also be evaluated.
MAG has contracted the engineering firm of Burgess & Niple to conduct surveys for the Safe Routes to School initiative. The study results will help develop recommendations that can be used as a tool by local agencies, schools and school districts to prioritize improvements and can be used to leverage future funding within five and 10-year budgets or for seeking local, state, or federal aid funding.