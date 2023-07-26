Ryan Preston

Ryan Preston was recently named Recreation Manager for the Town of Fountain Hills. (Independent Newsmedia/Bob Burns)

Ryan Preston admits he is a little inexperienced, but he is ready to accept the challenge of taking on the position of recreation manager for the Town of Fountain Hills. He is replacing Linda Ayres, who recently left the position.

The job primarily entails overseeing the staging of the special events hosted by the Town. These range from the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot to the Halloween Spooktacular and holiday Roll in the Glow, as well as some of the smaller events residents enjoy.