Baby Furniture & More is a longstanding Community Relations Committee (CRC) service that operates year-round in Rio Verde. Gayle Rosenkoetter leads the group of five CRC members who, last year, fulfilled over 180 requests from residents, loaning out over 800 different items.
CRC partners with the Community Church of the Verdes, which provides space in its basement to store the wide variety of items available for use when children, grandchildren and friends visit Rio Verde. The most requested items in the large inventory include car seats, pack and plays, blow up mattresses, strollers and bikes of all sizes, including for adults so the whole family can get out and enjoy riding through the community.