The Arizona Road Racers, a non-profit running club, will help Fountain Hills celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Fountain with a Run the Fountain event on Saturday, March 27.
The event is closed to spectators.
There will be a five-mile run along with a 5K run/walk beginning and ending at Desert Vista Park (Tioga Drive and Desert Vista).
Participants in the five-mile run will begin starting in waves from 6:40 a.m. through 7:20 a.m. The start for the 5K participants will also be in waves from at 8 a.m. through 8:40 a.m.
The Town of Fountain Hills has announced the following road closures for the event from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.
*Northbound Saguaro, right lane – Desert Vista to Panorama/Palisades.
*Westbound to southbound Panorama Drive shoulder closed – Saguaro to Saguaro.
*Southbound Tower Drive shoulder closed.
*Eastbound Tioga shoulder closed Tower to Desert Vista.
*Northbound Desert Vista shoulder and right lane closed Tioga to Saguaro.