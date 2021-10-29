The Town of Fountain Hills reports it has received information about a misinformed rumor concerning “a bus load of BLM protesters” attending the Fountain Hills Cares presentation on Saturday, Oct. 30. This rumor is not true.
Fountain Hills Cares is a community discussion about topics affecting the town and region. The Cares program will present topics on Race Relations in Fountain Hills, The Rise of Fentanyl, Mental Health and Suicide Awareness, and the issue of Homelessness in our Community. Experts in these fields have been recruited for this event. Following the presentations will be a Q&A session with all panelists.
These topics are presented as educational and informative to help raise accurate awareness about these issues in the community. Fountain Hills Cares is a free event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center, expert speakers will present and answer questions about issues impacting Fountain Hills.