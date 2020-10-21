With asphalt laid down over the final corner of the roundabout on Avenue of the Fountains and Palisades the intersection is now open for traffic in all directions.
There was a delay in completing the work due to a redesign of the corner in front of the Post Office.
Work is continuing on asphalt maintenance and improvement in the area of the intersection which includes mill and overlay. The final pavement will be completed through the roundabout at the same time work is done on La Montana and Avenue of the Fountains west of La Montana.
Motorists are advised to use caution in the area as the work continues for another week or two.