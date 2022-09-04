town hall

The Town Council will take time for another work study session with its scheduled regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The council will hear a report from Matrix Consulting Group presenting its preliminary law enforcement feasibility assessment.

This draft study makes no recommendations but discusses options including continuing an agreement with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office or seeking contract services with neighboring departments such as Scottsdale or Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation as well as starting a Town-operated police department.