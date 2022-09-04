The Town Council will take time for another work study session with its scheduled regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The council will hear a report from Matrix Consulting Group presenting its preliminary law enforcement feasibility assessment.
This draft study makes no recommendations but discusses options including continuing an agreement with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office or seeking contract services with neighboring departments such as Scottsdale or Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation as well as starting a Town-operated police department.
The consultant will continue to work on fiscal considerations, staffing and budget model for the Town to develop its own police department. Additional study will be done on potential revisions to the existing MCSO contract and detailing other potential contracts.
The study session is scheduled to follow the council’s regular meeting.
The regular agenda includes consideration of a professional services agreement with Wood Patel & Associates for design work for a possible roundabout on Saguaro Boulevard at Avenue of the Fountains.
The action Tuesday is to include the roundabout design in the amount of $260,602.
This issue is controversial as several council members have voiced opposition to this project being in the Capital Improvement Budget for this fiscal year, saying the funds can be better used elsewhere. This is the council’s first opportunity to register a vote on the specific project.
The council is also considering other professional services agreements. One of those is with ARS Construction Group [$1,088,543] for construction of Phase II of the Panorama Drive drainage improvements. Also, Vincon Engineering and Construction in the amount of $800,000 for various capital projects including sidewalks and parks projects. This agreement has a multi-year option up to $4 million.
Another agreement with Visus Engineering Construction is for $100,000 for storm drain maintenance and on-call emergency clean-up from storms.
The council is considering a third amendment to a cooperative purchase agreement (through City of Chandler) with M.R. Tanner Development and Construction for pavement preservation treatments in the amount of $2.5 million.
The council will also consider action to terminate its Sister Cities status with Kasterlee, Belgium. Kasterlee is the Town of Fountain Hills’ original Sister City. There have been no recent exchange activities and attempts to renew relations have not been successful. The Sister Cities Advisory Commission has voted to recommend termination of the agreement.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will have a proclamation recognizing September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. She will also have a presentation to recognize John Craft for his service on the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission.
The council will see a presentation recognizing the Community Services Department as a National Gold Medal Award finalist. This recognition is from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration and the National Recreation and Park Association. This is the second consecutive year Fountain Hills has been a Gold Medal Finalist. They did not win last year.
The Grand Plaque Award for 2022 will be announced at a convention later this month.
Town Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs will present a quarterly update to the council.
The council meets on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.