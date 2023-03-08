With a split 4-3 vote, the Town Council officially erased a proposed capital improvement project from the books during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21. It is unusual for a project to be removed from the budget plan in the middle of the fiscal year.

With the 2022/2023 fiscal year budget the capital projects plan included funding for engineering and design work for a proposed roundabout at Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains, as well as improved pedestrian access into Fountain Park at that intersection. The capital budget had included approximately $391,000 for the two design projects.