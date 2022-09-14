The Town Council has postponed a decision on an agreement with Wood Patel & Associates for engineering and design of a roundabout intersection at Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains. The proposal is scheduled to be back before the council in November.
The staff summary for the project states that the intersection has been a challenge for the Town since incorporation. The proximity to Fountain Park, where numerous events are held, and Avenue businesses creates a significant volume of pedestrian traffic. Over the years the Town has attempted to work with various traffic control and calming devices at the intersection. None have been considered satisfactory.
Safety is a consideration and while vehicle collisions are not uncommon, they tend to be minor due to low speeds at the existing three-way stop. Accidents involving pedestrians at the intersection are relatively rare.
Staff cites the wide median on the Avenue and four traffic lanes on Saguaro as key safety challenges. It creates a wide intersection for vehicles and pedestrians. A number of years ago the land planning firm of Swaback Partners developed a Downtown Plan and Master Vision Plan for the town. The recommendations of that report have been incorporated into the Town’s Strategic Plan as well as the General Plan. A recommendation of that study is that a roundabout at the intersection would greatly improve traffic flow and enhance pedestrian safety.
The proposed contract with Wood Patel is $260,600 for the engineering and design work for the roundabout. This does not include construction; an engineer’s estimate on construction is part of the design work. The cost is a concern of some on the Council. The general argument is that this is a quarter million dollars that could be better spent because the construction costs may be unaffordable.
“I’m not convinced this will be safer,” said Vice Mayor Gerry Friedel. “There are a lot of pedestrians crossing here and you are pulling out stop signs.”
Councilman Alan Magazine has been opposed to the money but likes the roundabout.
“I shared an article with Council members recently, and I’m convinced that roundabouts are the safest option,” Magazine said. “My concerns are about money. What do we know about grants.”
Mayor Ginny Dickey and staff have looked at the design contract as a way to get a leg up on potential grant funding expected to be available under the federal government’s infrastructure plan. Shovel ready proposals would be expected to receive priority for funding.
Town Manager Grady Miller offered his perspective.
“This is a very competitive process under the infrastructure act passed by Congress,” Miller said. “They will want confidence that the project will go forward and seeing the design is a plus.”
Several members of the public in the audience commented on the proposal and one of them was Bart Shea of N-Shea Group, the developer of Park Place on Avenue of the Fountains. Shea said he had completed a traffic study for Phase I of the Park Place project in 2016 and recently had it updated.
Shea said the study he has shows there is not enough traffic to warrant a roundabout at the intersection.
“They will look at a grant application and will not see a need for this project,” Shea said. “There is no way this is a safety item for Fountain Hills.
“This is hard data the Town has had since 2016.”
Councilwoman-elect Brenda Kalivianakis said she sees the agreement as too much money and believes there are uncertain financial times ahead.
“I think this should be put on hold until there is more information,” Kalivianakis said.
Crystal Cavanagh said she is a supporter of roundabouts, just not at this location.
“The idea is to keep traffic moving, pedestrians interrupt the flow of traffic and increase the potential for conflict,” Cavanagh said. “If we can’t afford the finished product why spend money on the design?
“Please be responsible and listen to the citizens.”
Dan Kovacevic serves the Town on the Planning and Zoning Commission, but stated he was speaking as a citizen.
“A roundabout is not a safer solution in an area of high pedestrian traffic,” Kovacevic said. “You can’t get any safer than a four-way stop.”
Dickey asked for a motion to postpone the discussion until November.
“I personally believe this is the safest option for this intersection,” she said.
Magazine asked staff to provide additional data related to collisions and pedestrian accidents at the intersection.
The vote to continue was unanimous.