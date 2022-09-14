saguaro Ave.JPG

The Town Council has postponed a decision on an agreement with Wood Patel & Associates for engineering and design of a roundabout intersection at Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains. The proposal is scheduled to be back before the council in November.

The staff summary for the project states that the intersection has been a challenge for the Town since incorporation. The proximity to Fountain Park, where numerous events are held, and Avenue businesses creates a significant volume of pedestrian traffic. Over the years the Town has attempted to work with various traffic control and calming devices at the intersection. None have been considered satisfactory.