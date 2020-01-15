The Town Council voted on Jan. 7 to expand the engineering contract related to a roundabout traffic circle at Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive to address staff concerns related to drainage at the site.
An amendment to the agreement with CK Group would cost $5,700 and provide a drainage analysis, drainage report, details and updated construction documents.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy told the council that it was discovered that the current plan would result is water pooling in the traffic lanes of the roundabout. The objective of an update would be to eliminate that potential.
In conjunction with the amendment on the roundabout project staff asked the council to approve a study on a separate traffic-related concern.
Weldy said in October the town’s Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee asked staff to study a mid-block pedestrian crossing on Fountain Hills Blvd. between Palisades Blvd. and Keith McMahan Drive. This area includes a large multi-family residential complex on the west side of Fountain Hills Blvd. and the Safeway shopping center on the east side. An issue has been identified with pedestrians crossing from the residential complex to the shopping center at mid-block, away from the traffic signal and crosswalk at Palisades Blvd.
Weldy said a $10,300 study by CK Group would determine whether a crossing is appropriate and what type would be best. Such a crossing might include a flashing beacon to warn motorists of pedestrians in the crossing as well as a safe location in the center lane of the street.
The study would also provide a cost estimate for a crossing.
Councilman Art Tolis said he is opposed to the mid-block crossing.
“This is not necessary,” Tolis said. “There is already a crosswalk (at Palisades) and you would create another one in one of our busiest areas. I am against spending money on this (study).”
Councilman David Spelich agreed.
“Tell people to go to the crosswalk,” Spelich said. “I think this is blowing $10,000.”
Councilman Mike Scharnow was not certain how effective the town can be, ordering people to use the crosswalk.
“I don’t think we are in a position to legislate common sense when it comes to traffic,” Scharnow said.
Town Manager Grady Miller said staff would go back to the start on the midblock crossing. They will gather information regarding accident or injury incidents involving pedestrians in the area to see if the crosswalk is warranted. Miller noted that these are some of the questions that a study would address.
The council voted only on the additional work for the roundabout location and approved it on a 5-1 vote. Spelich dissented. Councilman Dennis Brown was absent.