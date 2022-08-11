Organizational meetings are scheduled for the formation of a new Rotary Club in the Verdes. The sessions are set for Monday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m. Both meetings are at Rio Verde Country Club.
The Rotary Club of The Verdes offers opportunities for:
*Serving those in need in the local communities and internationally.
*Meeting neighbors by getting involved in the world’s largest service organization.
*Adding a new dimension of purpose to your life.
Plans are to meet twice monthly at 4 p.m. on the first and third Mondays at the Rio Verde Country Club. Membership is open to all residents in Rio Verde, Tonto Verde, Trilogy at Verde River, Rio Verde Foothills and Troon North. Seasonal and full-time residents are welcome. Former Rotarians are especially welcome and needed.
Rotary International has 1.4 million members in over 46,000 clubs located in 221 countries. It was founded in 1905 in Chicago, Ill. with the motto “Service above Self.”
The proposed Rotary Club of The Verdes will be sponsored by the Four Peaks Rotary Club in Fountain Hills.
Those unfamiliar with Rotary International may check out rotary.org. On the website there is everything about the organization and what it does.
At a global level, Rotary has led the way to eradicate polio. At a local level, Rotary clubs built the Fountain Hills Splash and Musical parks which are enjoyed by many. Plus, there is a long list of other local, hands-on projects.
Anyone interested in helping with the club’s organization, joining, or with questions can contact John Colucci at john@jcolucci.com or 630-917-7312.