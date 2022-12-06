Roosevelt.jpg

Theodore Roosevelt Impersonator, actor and historian Joe Wiegand had a laugh with the Roosevelt statue at Fount Rushmore at Fountain Park after presenting a lecture at the Community Church of the Verdes last week.

“I discovered the presidential statues in Fountain Hills years ago when I came to entertain the Fountain Hills Rotary Club, and I fell in love with your Theodore Roosevelt statue,” Wiegand said, who has performed as Theodore Roosevelt in all 50 states and at the White House for TR’s 150th birthday.