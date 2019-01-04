A crew with Southwest Sod was busy on Friday morning rolling out sod on the ball fields at Golden Eagle Park.
There is 200,000 square feet of sod to roll over three ball fields, which should take most of next week depending on the weather this weekend. Rain in the forecast could cause a delay because the ground has to be dry to run the equipment over, according to Parks Superintendent Kevin Snipes.
If the weather cooperates and the work is not delayed the fields could be ready for play by mid-February, according to Snipes.
The work is part of the restoration work to the park following flooding that caused severe damage to the fields in October.