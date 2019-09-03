Town of Fountain Hills Communications and Marketing Coordinator, Grace Rodman-Guetter, has been named by Phoenix Home and Garden Magazine as one of the “2019 Faces of Phoenix” in its August issue.
Phoenix Home and Garden gives this designation to those in the Greater metropolitan area who are known as entrepreneurs, professionals, game-changers and local industry leaders. Rodman-Guetter is considered among 13 industry influencers recognized in the Valley this year. She has worked for the past six years making a mark on the map for the town, spreading the word about Fountain Hills and why it is a milestone tourism destination with must-see experiences and sights that no other place in Arizona can offer.
Issues of Phoenix Home and Garden highlighting the recognition for Rodman-Guetter and the Town of Fountain Hills arrived on newsstands on August 22.