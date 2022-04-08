Ignite Events is hosting a bicycle racing event for women in Fountain Hills on Sunday, April 10.
There are three events, which will run concurrently, a 40-mile, a 20-mile and an eight-mile race. Start times are between 7 and 7:30 a.m. along Saguaro Boulevard in front of Fountain Park.
There will be traffic restrictions in place through Fountain Hills for much of the day. Effective Sunday from 5 a.m. through 4 p.m. The following road, lane and shoulder restrictions will be in place for the Ignite Cycling event.
North bound Saguaro Boulevard between El Lago and Fountain Hills boulevards, the right lane and shoulder closed.
North bound Fountain Hills Boulevard from Saguaro Boulevard to McDowell Mountain Road, the right lane and shoulder closed.
North and south bound McDowell Mountain Road, Fountain Hills Boulevard to Forest Road (Rio Verde), the right shoulder will be closed.
East bound Panorama Drive closed from Saguaro to El Lago boulevards.
West bound El Lago Boulevard closed from Panorama Drive to Saguaro Boulevard.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution in these areas on Sunday.