High schools from around the state come to Fountain Hills each fall for the Fountain Hills Invitational cross country event. With the large number of school buses, family spectators, and participants, there will be several roads closed around Fountain Park beginning at 4 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The temporary road closures include North and Southbound Saguaro Paul Nordin Parkway to Palisades Boulevard, Avenue of the Fountains at Saguaro Boulevard, Parkview Avenue at Saguaro Boulevard.